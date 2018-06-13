Akpos, pastor, goes to a clinic to buy a pack of condoms.The attendant tells him to wait and enters the inner room to get it.As pastor Akpos waited for his condoms, one of his members comes to buy drugs and greets him, “Pastor, good evening.”“Good evening Brother Michael. How are you?” the Pastor Akpos replies.As they were exchanging pleasantries, the attendant comes back with the pack of condoms and gives it to Akpos.The member opens his eyes in shock and shouts, “Pastor!!!"Embarrassed, Pastor Akpos shouts, “JESUS CHRIST!!! WHAT IS THIS??? I said COMBATRINE!!!