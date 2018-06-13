Akpos, pastor, goes to a clinic to buy a pack of condoms.
.
The attendant tells him to wait and enters the inner room to get it.
.
As pastor Akpos waited for his condoms, one of his members comes to buy drugs and greets him, “Pastor, good evening.”
.
“Good evening Brother Michael. How are you?” the Pastor Akpos replies.
.
As they were exchanging pleasantries, the attendant comes back with the pack of condoms and gives it to Akpos.
.
The member opens his eyes in shock and shouts, “Pastor!!!"
.
Embarrassed, Pastor Akpos shouts, “JESUS CHRIST!!! WHAT IS THIS??? I said COMBATRINE!!!