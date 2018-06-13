Nigerian Police officers at a road block …. as motorists are stuck in jam he stops a trailerpoliceman: where is your permitdriver: hands in permitpoliceman : do you have extinguisher.driver : yes it’s there ….policeman : light up your indicatorsdriver: exactly on point indicators work ….policeman : do you have seat beltdriver : yes you can check …..policeman : hoot a bit i hear …driver: pipipipipoliceman turns to his fellow officer and says the man has everything let’s leave him to go.As the motorist drives away officer shouts : is your simcard registered ?motorist: noofficer : swine park there!. How can you drive without registering your number what if you get accident how we will identify you ….