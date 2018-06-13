Nigerian Police officers at a road block …. as motorists are stuck in jam he stops a trailer
policeman: where is your permit
driver: hands in permit
policeman : do you have extinguisher.
driver : yes it’s there ….
policeman : light up your indicators
driver: exactly on point indicators work ….
policeman : do you have seat belt
driver : yes you can check …..
policeman : hoot a bit i hear …
driver: pipipipi
policeman turns to his fellow officer and says the man has everything let’s leave him to go.
As the motorist drives away officer shouts : is your simcard registered ?
motorist: no
officer : swine park there!. How can you drive without registering your number what if you get accident how we will identify you ….