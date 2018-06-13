Pages: [1]   Go Down

Crazy Joke: Nigerian Police : LOL!
« on: Jul 22, 2015, 07:05 PM »
Nigerian Police officers at a road block …. as motorists are stuck in jam he stops a trailer

policeman: where is your permit

driver: hands in permit

policeman : do you have extinguisher.

driver : yes it’s there ….

policeman : light up your indicators

driver: exactly on point indicators work ….

policeman : do you have seat belt

driver : yes you can check …..

policeman : hoot a bit i hear …

driver: pipipipi

policeman turns to his fellow officer and says the man has everything let’s leave him to go.

As the motorist drives away officer shouts : is your simcard registered ?

motorist: no

officer : swine park there!. How can you drive without registering your number what if you get accident how we will identify you ….
