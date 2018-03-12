Sign in
Join
Home
News
African News
East African News
Middle African News
North African News
Southern African News
West African News
Nigeria News
World News
Asian News
American News
European News
Middle-East News
Oceania News
Business
Tech
Computer & Software
Mobile
Social Media
Celebrity
Celebrity News
Fashion and Beauty
Movie Reviews
Musical Vibes
Sports
Forum
More
Careers
Editor’s Picks
Education
Health Talk
Nigerian Jobs
Opinions
Photo News
Press Releases
Reviews
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Monday, March 12, 2018
Sign in / Join
Advertise
Contribute
Contact Us
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
The InfoStride
Home
News
African News
East African News
Middle African News
North African News
Southern African News
West African News
Nigeria News
World News
Asian News
American News
European News
Middle-East News
Oceania News
Business
Tech
Computer & Software
Mobile
Social Media
Celebrity
Celebrity News
Fashion and Beauty
Movie Reviews
Musical Vibes
Sports
Forum
More
Careers
Editor’s Picks
Education
Health Talk
Nigerian Jobs
Opinions
Photo News
Press Releases
Reviews
Home
Tags
Ghost
Tag: Ghost
Electronic System Has Also Eliminated Ghost Workers – Kwara State
Folami David
-
Feb 18, 2018
0
My Ghost Registered For PVC Twice – Yahaya Bello
Folami David
-
Jun 3, 2017
0
Sokoto State Recovers N278m From Ghost Workers
Folami David
-
May 14, 2017
0
PMB Should Prosecute All Ghost Workers In The Country – NLC
Folami David
-
Aug 26, 2016
1
Kogi State Discover 9,720 Ghost Workers
Folami David
-
Jul 5, 2016
0
We Will Discover Ghost Workers – Kogi State
Folami David
-
Jun 27, 2016
0
Adamawa State Uncover 12,000 Ghost Workers
Folami David
-
Jun 2, 2016
0
FG Saves N2.29bn Monthly After Eliminating Ghost Workers
Folami David
-
Feb 28, 2016
0
Kano State Government Pays 18m Naira Monthly To 1,830 Ghost Street...
Wale Adebayo
-
Sep 27, 2015
0
Don’t Let Officials Behind Ghost Workers Go Scot-free, CAN Advises Governor...
Wale Adebayo
-
Aug 26, 2015
0
RECENT ARTICLES
My Girlfriend Is More Than Amazing – Olamide
Mar 11, 2018
Primary Healthcare Development Board Will Not Allow Corruption – Rotimi Akeredolu
Mar 11, 2018
We Must Collectively Find Solutions To Herdsmen Clashes – Obasanjo
Mar 11, 2018
My Players Are Happy – Mourinho
Mar 11, 2018
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Nude Picture
Mar 11, 2018
STAY CONNECTED
30,067
Fans
Like
124
Followers
Follow
1,539
Followers
Follow
17,475
Followers
Follow
430
Subscribers
Subscribe
RANDOM POSTS
Humiliated LVG Feels The Heat
Dec 9, 2015
India court orders first death sentences for multiple rapes
Apr 4, 2014
Delta: Police Arrest 39, Recover Arms From Warring Communities
Jul 10, 2014
Foreign Minister Brende concerned about South Sudan peace talks
Aug 6, 2014
Oyo School Principals Apologise To Governor Ajimobi
Jul 21, 2016
The InfoStride delivers the latest breaking news covering politics, celebrity, sports, business, social media, entertainment, technology, press releases etc.
Contact us:
editor@theinfostride.com
EVEN MORE NEWS
My Girlfriend Is More Than Amazing – Olamide
Mar 11, 2018
Primary Healthcare Development Board Will Not Allow Corruption – Rotimi Akeredolu
Mar 11, 2018
We Must Collectively Find Solutions To Herdsmen Clashes – Obasanjo
Mar 11, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
Nigeria News
26426
Celebrity News
13466
Sports
13169
Computer & Software
4840
Business Matters
3140
Press Releases
2039
African News
1056
Our Terms
© Since 2009, Mediacenx International. All Rights Reserved
Edit with Live CSS