Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Ghost

Tag: Ghost

kwara state government logo

Electronic System Has Also Eliminated Ghost Workers – Kwara State

Folami David -
0
Yahaya Bello

My Ghost Registered For PVC Twice – Yahaya Bello

Folami David -
0
Governor Aminu Tambuwal

Sokoto State Recovers N278m From Ghost Workers

Folami David -
0
President Muhammadu Buhari Media Chat

PMB Should Prosecute All Ghost Workers In The Country – NLC

Folami David -
1
kogi state

Kogi State Discover 9,720 Ghost Workers

Folami David -
0
Kogi State Governor Idris Wada

We Will Discover Ghost Workers – Kogi State

Folami David -
0
Adamawa

Adamawa State Uncover 12,000 Ghost Workers

Folami David -
0
President Muhammadu Buhari Media Chat

FG Saves N2.29bn Monthly After Eliminating Ghost Workers

Folami David -
0
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Kano State Government Pays 18m Naira Monthly To 1,830 Ghost Street...

Wale Adebayo -
0
Nasir el Rufai

Don’t Let Officials Behind Ghost Workers Go Scot-free, CAN Advises Governor...

Wale Adebayo -
0

RECENT ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

30,067FansLike
124FollowersFollow
1,539FollowersFollow
17,475FollowersFollow
430SubscribersSubscribe

RANDOM POSTS

The InfoStride
The InfoStride delivers the latest breaking news covering politics, celebrity, sports, business, social media, entertainment, technology, press releases etc.
Contact us: editor@theinfostride.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Since 2009, Mediacenx International. All Rights Reserved