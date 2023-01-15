20,000 party men, women dump APC for PDP in Bauchi

A total of 20,350 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State.

The Special Assistant, Political Matters to Governor Bala Mohammed said this while receiving the decampees at an event held on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the decampees are from the 20 local government areas of the state.

One of the defectors, Bala Zungur said the development was informed by the feat achieved by the ruling PDP in the state, especially in the area of infrastructure development.

He said the Bala Mohammed administration had constructed thousands of kilometres of urban and rural roads, schools, hospitals and other viable projects designed to improve the lives of the people of the state.

He said the defectors comprised APC stakeholders and party leaders across the electoral wards, adding that they would support the PDP to enable it to consolidate the gains recorded in the state.

Zungur urged the PDP leadership at state and national levels to fully integrate them into the party with justice, equity and fairness and pledged support for its candidates in the forthcoming general election.

“We left the APC because it failed to address numerous internal crises which might result in electoral defeat in the 2023 general election.

“The decampees in this place have worked and supported APC for eight years, but the party seems to be going astray without bearing, we finally returned to the PDP to move the state forward.

“1,000 people across the 20 LGAs defected to the PDP, and they are all here with us,” NAN quoted him as saying.