2022 Civic Hive Fellowship: Civic Hive Inducts 10 Civic-Tech Fellows

Civic Hive, a civic organisation focused on applying innovative solutions to governance and raising new leaders, has inducted 10 civic leaders with intelligent solutions that transform communities and public policy in Nigeria and beyond.

Since 2017, the organisation has nurtured 12 start-ups with civic-tech ideas and supported over 70 organisations in Nigeria to pique citizens’ interest in public data and spark dialogues about improved governance.

On February 1, 2022, Civic Hive called for applications for the 2022 Civic Hive Fellowship. Over 500 proposals were received, including applications from Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Chad Republic, Ethiopia, and Israel, among which ten outstanding civic tech ideas were selected and now incubated.

We are glad to officially kick off our 20-week Bootcamp tagged “The Next Civic Tech Leaders”, which will take place from March 21 2022 to June 9 2022. With the guidance and support of numerous mentors and facilitators, we will mentor our fellows in developing their ideas and beginning the implementation stage.

Our inductees include Balm Health and Motivator’s crib, working to create mental health solutions and drug abuse/addiction education. JusticePadi is working to promote access to justice, and criminal reforms in Nigeria, Policy Shapers, Civily, Urban alert, GRAP, and LOGIN are all working to improve public sector governance and accountability, while Yvote Naija’s overall goal is to strengthen Nigerian electoral participation and transparency. The Campus Safety Initiative addresses sexual harassment in Nigerian higher education institutions.

We are confident that their ideas will reform the society, bring about constructive change, and improve governance. Civic Hive has been instrumental to the success of Citizens Gavel, a leading solution for providing justice to underserved persons in Nigeria.