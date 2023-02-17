2023: APC, Tinubu plotting to scuttle polls – PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm that the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and running mate, Kashim Shettima are allegedly manipulating the polity of the 2023 general elections to create a national crisis.

It also said the undemocratic plot was premised on the realization that the duo cannot win the February 2023 presidential poll.

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization said this in a statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Nebo Olugunagba made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Part of the statement reads, “Nigerians must know that the APC and its Presidential candidate, Tinubu, are the real enemies of our country; they are the manipulative “assailants” who parade as the comforters; the same hands that play the war drums but pose the peacemakers; the very harbingers of evil who parade as the Messiahs but busy laying traps for our democracy and pushing Nigerians to insurrection just to achieve the selfish Emilokan ambition of ruling Nigeria.

“The questions begging for answers which these anti-democratic elements are evading are: what was their response when ASUU went on strike for 8 months? Where were they as insecurity continues to ravage our dear nation?

“Why did these APC governors shy away from the problems of unemployment, poverty and socio-economic development in this country?

“What were their responses to the issue of corruption in which they have played leading roles. The ignominious video of pocketing the dollars easily comes to mind here”.

The PDP said, however, that today, APC and Tinubu are attempting to use the economic hardship he and his party created to further manipulate Nigerians in an attempt to wantonly destroy national unity and democratic order.