2023: Aso Rock not retirement home, you lack energy – Peter Obi hits Atiku, Tinubu

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said the presidency is not a retirement home for aged people.

Referring to his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Obi said they lacked the energy to preside over Nigeria’s presidency.

Speaking in Enugu, the LP presidential candidate said they were too old and lacked the requisite energy to govern Nigeria in 2023.

“Of all the major presidential candidates – we are three. Two have come (to the South-east) and gone. If you go and check their age, the first one is in his 70’s, the second one, nobody knows his actual age.

“Aso Rock is not a retirement home. We have said it. Let people who are old look for retirement homes elsewhere.

“When I came to Enugu, I visited the Enugu campus (of UNN) and then went to Nsukka Campus, before coming here. After here, I will travel to Onitsha. They can’t do it. Presidency job requires energy,” he said.