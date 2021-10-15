2023: Bakare Kicks Against Power Rotation, Says It Is Immaturity

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church, has said Nigeria’s president should not be judged based on his region.

Bakare said the president should be judged based on his capabilities and not where he comes from.

He spoke while addressing State House Correspondents after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Pastor Bakare said the North would have been the richest region, if presidents are judged by their region.

According to Bakare, the immaturity of Nigerian politicians is responsible for calls for power rotation.

He said: “I’d said it on the 3rd of October. It’s our immaturity, politically and otherwise, that makes us say power must either be in the North or be in the South, instead of looking for the best, the fittest, the most competent, and people of character who love this nation.

“Listen to me, if where the president comes from will make the place he has come from to be better, the Northern part of Nigeria should be richest and should be the most progressive and the most developed because out of 61 years, the North has produced either the president or heads of state for 40 to 41 years and yet, see the retrogression in the North.

“If it’s from the South, why should a person like former President Olusegun Obasanjo freeze and seize the account of Lagos State in his own tenure? If it’s from South-South or South East, why couldn’t former President Goodluck Jonathan use all his powers to develop South-South/South East?

“Not where they come from, it’s what they carry and what they have to offer. May the best of the best of Nigerians rise, whether they’re from the East, from the West, from the North, and from the South.”