2023: Buhari should reciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015 – Mumuni

The 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to reciprocate what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did for him in 2015.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 25th February election.

Mumuni, a member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, said that Tinubu needs more support from Buhari than he is currently getting from the president.

The APC chieftain made these disclosures via a statement made available to journalists at the weekend through his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

Recall that Buhari lost when he contested for president in 2003 and 2007 on the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). He ran for the same post in 2011 on the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) platform and was defeated.

Buhari won the 2015 presidential election after some political gladiators, among whom were Tinubu, merged with some political parties to form APC in 2014.

Mumuni has, however, enjoined Buhari to reciprocate what he said that Tinubu did for him (Buhari) before he won the election.

The APC chieftain said that Tinubu, his followers and APC, in general, need more support from Buhari than what they are currently getting from the president.

Mumuni, while speaking, further insisted that Tinubu carried Buhari, and backed him like a baby learning how to crawl to win the 2015 and 2019 elections.

He added that Tinubu is yet to enjoy such support from President Buhari, especially now that the election is less than a month away.

He then advised Buhari to reciprocate the goodwill extended to him during that trying period.

Mumuni, in the statement made available to the media on Saturday, said, “Buhari should reciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015. We expect more support from Buhari than what we are getting.

“Asiwaju carried Buhari, backing him like a baby learning how to crawl in 2015 and 2019, to win both elections. Basically, we are expecting President Buhari to reciprocate the gesture that was extended to him during that trying period.

“Myself and Buhari have gone into polls during the days of ANPP and CPC, and we both lost the elections woefully. There was no election held in the days of ANPP, CPC that I was not at the polls, so what are we talking about? Buhari should do better than what we are getting in APC of today.

“However, Asiwaju will surely win the election, that’s to cut the long stories short, because Bola Tinubu has what is required to deliver good governance than those clowns masquerading around the country soliciting for support or vote”.