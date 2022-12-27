2023: Council of Elders summons all governorship candidates in Akwa Ibom

In an attempt to ensure that the best candidate emerged at the 2023 governorship election, an Akwa Ibom State organisation, under the aegis of Akwa Ibom State Council of Elders, has summoned a meeting with all the governorship candidates of different political parties in the state.

The meeting which will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Ibom E-Library was meant to hear from all the candidates what they have in stock for the people.

In a statement signed by the Protem Secretary of the Council, Chief Moses Essien and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Monday said the meeting will be in the form of an interactive session with the candidates and would be the first of its kind.

The statement encouraged all eligible members and candidates to attend.

The statement reads: “Gubernatorial candidates across all political parties for the forthcoming general elections in Akwa Ibom State are invited to meet with the pan Akwa Ibom organisation, Akwa Ibom State Council of Elders.

“The meeting will be in form of an interactive session with the candidates and is slated to hold at the Ibom e-library main auditorium on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11 am and will be the first major activity of the Council in 2023.”

The Elders Council is chaired by former governor, Obong Victor Attah and is made up of all former governors and their deputies, all former ministers, senators, ambassadors, secretaries to government, vice-chancellors, retired state chief judges and retired judges of the state, federal, appellate and Supreme courts.

Others in the council are former commissioners who left office in the last 20 years, all retired military officers not below the rank of colonel in the Army and their equivalent in the Navy and Air Force and all retired police officers not below the rank of commissioners and their equivalent in the DSS, Customs, Immigration and Civil Defence.