2023: Delta not ATM for migratory politicians – Tinubu slams Atiku, Okowa

As the campaigns for the forthcoming presidential election get to a crescendo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, slammed the flagbearer of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying Delta State is not an ATM for migratory politicians.

Also, he accused PDP of running the state aground after a wasteful 30 years of governance.

Tinubu made this disclosure at the APC’s kick-off rally on Saturday in Warri Township Stadium.

According to Tinubu, despite collecting huge oil revenue and incurring debt, the state has remained stagnated infrastructurally 30 years after due to neglect.

He further alleged that the states’ resources might have found their way into the hands of a “politician who loves Dubai more than Nigeria”, subtly referring to Atiku.

He says, “But Delta State is not an ATM for migratory politicians. It is a place where good and hardworking people reside and work to create decent and peaceful lives for themselves and their families”.