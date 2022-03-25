2023 Election: Bayelsa REC Urges Electorate To Get PVCS

The Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emmanuel Alex-Hart, has urged eligible voters in the state to go for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to equip themselves as the general election draws closer.

The REC gave the charge in a press briefing on Friday at the INEC headquarters in Yenagoa, the capital city.

Alex-Hart, in his statement, said, “The 22nd of March, 2022 marks the end of 3rd quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which started in June, 2021 and the end of the 1st quarter in 2022.”

The quarterly break is to allow for the display of the Preliminary Register of Voter (PRV) for claims and objections, handling of complaints and running of Automated Biometrics Identification System (ABIS) for the CRV data, which is said to run from 23rd March to 10th, April 2022.

“Since the beginning of the exercise in June last year, Bayelsans have done well in their response. As of 21st of March, 2022 online pre-registration was 393,129 and those who have completed their in-person registration 226,900. Over 166,000 other online registrants need to go to the nearest INEC designated points to complete the process in order to be effectively registered.

He added that Bayelsa State has 440 new polling units in addition to the 1,804 polling units prior to the 2019 general elections, adding that the new units need voters to make them viable.

He further stated that new registrants alone can’t fill the new units, advising that old registrants should verify and take advantage of the new location and apply for transfers to the new units before the general elections.