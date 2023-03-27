2023 Election: Civic Hive knocks INEC, charges It to Improve on Preparedness and Conduct

Civic Hive, committed to the principles of open data and governance, citizens’ participation, and data transparency, has released an assessment of INEC’s preparedness and conduct of the 2023 Nigeria General Elections.

Elections are pivotal to our democracy. Not only do they promote participation in governance, but they are also a prerequisite for sustaining democratic institutions. With over seven general elections held in Nigeria since 1999 and given our size, population, and human capital, it is abysmal and heart-wrenching to see how badly elections are continually conducted in a country posing as the “Giant of Africa.” Not only is our electoral budget an ever-increasing black hole, but INEC’s electoral conducts and operations have also spiralled down in voter turnout, with the 2023 Presidential election being the lowest since 1999.

As an organisation, we are concerned with citizens’ participation in governance and grassroots civic education. Below are some of the issues we have observed and our suggestions for conducting free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

INEC staff lateness to polling units: INEC staff lateness to some PUs across the country is unacceptable, unethical, and tampers with the voting process, credibility and security. Some PUs counted results well into the night because voting started late. This could have been avoided if they did the right thing as they promised.

: We witnessed some disparities in BVAS’ importance and usefulness in this election. We also noticed a significant delay in result collation at the ward level, a process that gave room for result manipulation before they reached the state level. INEC, whose work is to coordinate the aggregation of these results in real-time so that final election results can be available within 24 hours, failed woefully at this. IREV’s redundancy : While we commend IREV’s platform, which promotes transparency, we are appalled that it did not transmit election results on time, thereby weakening the citizens’ trust in the electoral process. We believe the platform should be programmed to display election trends to the viewing public as they are declared at the PUs, and that results should be downloadable in the users’ preferred format. Captured voters’ images were low quality, blurry and unrecognisable. Investing in image quality is crucial to the voting process’s credibility and should be a top priority for INEC.

Stakeholders' involvement on election day: Our attention has been drawn to political figures and devotees who influenced INEC staff operations. We are concerned that there is a strong political influence on INEC personnel, especially at the local government level. In some cases, we saw governors who have no respect for the rule of law act in unethical ways, resulting in massive voter suppression and intimidation.

INEC, electoral act, and the judiciary: We have also observed that citizens and even legal practitioners are yet to arrive at a confluence on the interpretation and meaning of some salient items in the Electoral Act, which may further create uncertainties about the electoral process, participation, distrust, and apathy in INEC to uphold its commitment to conducting free, fair and credible elections.

As an organisation committed to building strong institutions and promoting active citizens’ participation in electoral processes, we are ready to support INEC and like-minded agencies. We do this through partnership and collaboration for capacity building, systems audit, and technical idea exchange that compliments the agency’s work and its readiness towards delivering credible election and voter experience in Nigeria.