2023 elections: BBTitans sponsored by opposition to distract youths – Labour Party

The Labour Party, LP, has accused the major opposition party of sponsoring the Big Brother Titans, BBTitans, reality TV show to distract Nigerian youths from voting for their preferred candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

While urging the youths to avoid being distracted by BBTitans, the party also called for the show to be shifted till after the election for the common good of all.

BBTitan, which is scheduled to commence about 40 days before the election and run for 77 days, will start on Sunday, the 15th of January, and end in April 2023.

Reacting to the development, the party presidential campaign committee (LP-PCC) spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, during a press briefing in Enugu on Wednesday, claimed the show is targeted at distracting the participation of the youth on the election day dated 25th of February.

“The purpose of this press conference is to alert the ever-vibrant Nigerian youths of the hidden agenda behind the new reality show tagged: ‘The Titans.

“We have credible information that it’s being sponsored by a major opposition party to distract youths from changing the leadership that has placed them in perilous times laced with abject poverty.

“As a party with the sole aim of turning Nigeria into a place where unemployment, ‘japa’ and poverty will be seen as a taboo is being threatened by opposition that hates the youths with passion.

“Those putting together a reality show at a time when we are counting days to the general elections are enemies of the youths and, by extension, all well-meaning Nigerians.

“Big Brother Naija ended not long ago. Why the ‘Titans’ now that we are facing a major election that will determine the future of the Nigerian youths?

“As a party, we are not against reality shows because it helps the Nigerian youths break the poverty line, but for the country’s common good, it should be shifted to another convenient date,” he said.