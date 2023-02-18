2023: Fuel, new notes scarcity, bandits may hinder general election in Kaduna

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Kagarko Local Government area of Kaduna State, Dr. Stephen Musa, has lamented the scarcity of fuel and new notes as major obstacles hindering the success of 2023 general elections.

Speaking to newsmen in Kaduna, on Saturday, Musa, who said scarcity of new notes persisted in the state even as the Central Bank Governor had promised to make the notes available, noted with sadness that seven days to election, even voters could not access their money in the banks, not to talk of fuel to buy, convey them to their polling units across the state.

According to him, bandits had displaced several voters, who are now far away from their polling units, and now have to fuel their cars, motorcycles or pay for transport to convey them to their respective polling units, but no fuel in the country.

According to him, even if there is fuel, transport fare, or money to use in buying fuel is no longer there, as nobody can access his/her money in the bank because of scarcity of new notes.

Dr. Musa appealed to the Central Bank Governor and the Federal Government to ensure enough fuel and new notes so that Nigerians can exercise their voting rights.

“It’s important that as the election is one week away, there should be enough fuel, people should have money to buy foodstuff and use for transportation to the venue or pooling units.

“Many people would be disenfranchised if they have no money for them to transport, no fuel to fill your tanks, Motorcycles.” He said.

He said so many voters are now frustrated and tired of the happenings in the country, adding that many people want a change, but they were handicapped due to scarcity of fuel and new notes.