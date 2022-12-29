2023: I prefer Ogba – Umahi denies sponsorship of PDP guber candidate

Governor David Umahi has debunked allegations of sponsoring the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and affirmed that it is not the turn of Ebonyi south and central senatorial zones to produce the next governor of the state.

Umahi noted that he prefers to support Senator Obinna Ogba representing Ebonyi Central zone, who contested to fly the ticket of PDP in Ebonyi, than supporting Ifeanyi Odii, who hails from the same Ebonyi South zone as him.

The governor disclosed this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, shortly after the visit of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, at his hometown at Umunnaga Uburu community, Ohaozara LGA of the state.

According to Umahi: “Those who say that AnyiChuks is a tool in our hand are wrong. If they know the attack I face every day, they won’t say that.

“If I were to support, I would prefer Obinna Ogba who came from a tiny constituency, not a man who jumped out from nowhere and throwing his money around” he stated.

He, however, enjoined stakeholders in Ebonyi South to resist the temptation of supporting any governorship candidate that hails from the zone, claiming it is the turn of Ebonyi North to produce the next governor.

The Governor also called on the people to support the APC guber candidate, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, who hails from Ebonyi North senatorial zone, stressing that zoning and power rotation should be allowed in the state to enhance peace and order.

He added: “The issue of zoning; the issue of power rotation is so we can have peace in the state.

“So, we will disgrace with our votes, anybody from the South coming out to contest for governor come 2023,” said Umahi.