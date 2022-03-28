2023: I Will Withdraw From Presidential Race If PDP Zones Ticket To The North – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says he will withdraw from the presidential race if the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, zones the presidential ticket to the north.

The PDP recently inaugurated a 37-member committee to come up with a zoning arrangement for the party.

Speaking on Channels TV on Monday Governor Wike said he will “abide” by whatever position the party takes on the zoning arrangement.

He, however, said he detest the suggestions that zoning should be jettisoned by the PDP.

The Governor said the position of the party’s constitution in “Section 7 sub 3c” is clear on the rotation of the presidential office.

He noted that members of the party should be able to say the truth.

He said “People should be sincere and abide to the norms of the constitution.

“It doesn’t matter because you believe that this is my time I will win let us jettison every other arrangement”.

Gov. Wike, however, said he is running for the presidential office not on the principle of zoning but because of his “competence”.

The governor also noted that it is unfair to say the southern candidate cannot win the presidential election in 2023.