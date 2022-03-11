    Login
    Subscribe

    2023: Igbo President Will Bring Peace To Nigeria – Obasanjo

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has declared support for an Igbo Presidency in 2023.

    Chief Olusegun Obasanjo
    Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

    Obasanjo, while receiving a 2023 Presidential aspirant, Mao Ohuabunwa on Thursday in Abeokuta said it was time for reconciliation in Nigeria by supporting a president from the Southeast region to emerge in 2023.

    The former president stated that southeasterners can bring a lot to the table if elected.

    “Beyond bringing unity to Nigeria or being the cement that holds Nigeria together, I believe that Southeasterners can model hard work and entrepreneurship.

    “This will help in wealth creation and fight against poverty, which is ravaging Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

    He warned Ohuabunwa that running for Presidency is a tough job.

    See also  2023: Gov Ayade Gives Condition To Run For Presidency Under APC

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply