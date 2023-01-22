2023: Kwara APC, PDP in war of words over Tinubu’s outburst at rally

The outburst of the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, at his presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, Kwara State last Tuesday, has triggered vexed reaction from the state chapter of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

At the Metropolitan Square, Ilorin where the rally was held, the APC Presidential candidate, warned Nigerians against voting for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in next month’s election.

Senator Tinubu warned that a vote for the PDP would be an error that will be hard to correct.

He told the mammoth crowd at the Metropolitan Square that several facts have pointed to the reality that the PDP Presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar is only interested in the presidential race to enrich himself and his friends.

Tinubu alleged that just as he did in the past if given the opportunity again, Atiku would only sell Nigeria to his shady friends in the guise of privatization.

He congratulated the people for their political freedom in 2019 which earned them a great place in the history of the progressive party and the nation when they voted for the APC to chase the PDP out of power in Kwara State.

“You kicked them out and now they want to come back. Do not allow them back. They only want to devour what they could not take the first time. If you give them the chance, they will strip Kwara and Nigeria bare to the bone,” Tinubu stated.

The APC Presidential candidate urged Kwarans to vote for him and all APC candidates in the coming general elections in order to cement the freedom from exploitation which they achieved four years ago.

He urged the people to remain committed to Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq’s government for their continued freedom and progress under his leadership.

However, in its reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, through the spokesman, Prince Tunji Moronfoye, described Tinubu’s candidacy as dead on arrival.

A statement titled ‘APC’s Show of Shame at the Ilorin Metropolitan Square’ said Tinubu’s entitlement mentality ‘Emilokan’ coupled with his continuous goofs ‘Bulaba’ had become a subject of ridicule and comedic national discourse.

“We can’t but ask Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu about his draconian stranglehold on the throat of Lagos state and the freedom of that state.

“This is a state he has run like a private estate since 1999. His wife, son, daughter and son-in-law, all hold important political positions in Lagos state.

“Thus our question is, where is the freedom in Lagos state Asiwaju Sir?

“He who comes to equity must come with clean hands, we at the PDP would like to secretly intimate Asiwaju Tinubu that the majority of the crowd he saw on Tuesday, were rented from neighbouring states and the ones who were from Kwara, were also hired,” the party added.

The PDP spokesman also berated the claim that the past administrations in the state, did nothing in Kwara for 16 years of their reign.

“This is the same Metropolitan Square-built and commissioned during the glorious administration of Dr Bukola Saraki.”

Asking what type of freedom Kwara desires, the party queried “is it the type of freedom where the Kwara State House of Assembly has refused to pass the Freedom of Information Bill since 2019?

“The same freedom that compelled the Executive Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq to refuse to request for and sign the freedom of information bill for the past four years.?

“In conclusion, we at the PDP can only thank President Muhammadu Buhari for not gracing the show of shame on Tuesday,” the party stated.