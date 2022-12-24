2023: No one should force you to vote against your conscience – Buhari to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerians not to be afraid of expressing their opinions in the 2023 general elections.

The president who spoke through the minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Isah Pantani said nobody has the right to force another to vote against his or her conscience.

He stated this during the closing ceremony of the 37th National Qur’anic Recitation competition in Gusau, the State capital, commending the State government for sponsoring the program.

The President also tasked the politicians and leaders to justify their positions by being fair to their subjects, stressing that if Muslims and Christians can read the Qur’an and Bible extensively, nothing can take peace away from the country.

In his speech, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle said the insecurity situation in the state informed his decision to host the competition, hoping that it would make a great impact on the lives of the people.

“The Quaran remains the greatest guiding principle in the lives and deeds of the Muslims. I, therefore, pray that the occasion would attract righteousness among the people”

According to him, his administration would continue to give priority to Islamic values, pointing out that Islam serves as a source of guidance to all Muslims and can reduce the ravaging insecurity situation in the State.