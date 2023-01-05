2023: Obasanjo behind Obi/Datti movement, wanted to draft me – Bwala

The spokesperson for the Atiku, Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala has claimed former president Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to draft him into the Obi/Datti presidential movement before he joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Bwala made the statement on Thursday while featuring on the Arise Television Morning Show programme.

The revelation is coming on the heels of the endorsement of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, by Obasanjo.

InfoStride4 News reported that Obasanjo had, in a New Year message to Nigerians, endorsed Obi ahead of other presidential candidates for the 2023 election, citing a track record of ability and performance.

The former President also said age and physical and mental disposition favours Obi more than other frontline candidates.

“None of the contestants is a saint, but when one compares their character, antecedent, understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge,” Obasanjo had said.

However, Bwala said he did not join the Labour Party because he thought it could not defeat his former party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president and elder statesman, is someone that I respect very dearly. And I felt that was wrong because if you look at the content of the letter, he did not disclose the fact that he is the one behind the coupling together of the Obi/Datti movement. I know as a person because five months ago, he contacted me and wanted to draft me into the movement but respectfully I did not go, because I did not think that if I left APC because of the same free thinking that I want to ensure APC does not win, I should join a party that I don’t think to have a realistic chance of defeating APC.”