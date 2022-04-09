2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare Joins Presidential Race

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church, has declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidency.

Bakare said he is the best suitable candidate to address the problems confronting Nigeria.

The pastor-cum-politician disclosed this on Saturday at the virtual meeting unveiling Project 16 to Nigerians in diaspora with the theme The portrait of a new Nigeria, organized by the PTB4Nigeria in diaspora group.

Bakare urged Nigerians to consider the capacity of candidates before electing a leader in 2023.

The cleric warned that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the south is being set against the north, while Christians are set against Muslims.

He, however, said he remains the rallying point to restore order in the country.

He said: “The PTB brand is a rallying point for all Nigerians. I have a vision of a new Nigeria and I will play a leading role as we approach the Nigeria of our dreams.”