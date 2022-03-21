2023: PDP Deputy Publicity Scribe Joins Kebbi Guber Race, Promise To Prioritize Youths

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi, has obtained the expression of interest and nomination form to contest the 2023 governorship election in Kebbi State.

Responding to questions from newsmen shortly after obtaining the N21m nomination form Monday in Abuja, Abdullahi promised to revamp agriculture, prioritise youth empowerment and security.

The PDP Deputy Publicity scribe said he is capable and prepared to drive and steer the ship of Kebbi as it pleases God Almighty.

He said “My three fundamental areas of attention if God pleases himself to provide us with this opportunity is first agriculture, then the youths and security. These are the critical areas that I have looked at and are suffering beyond human comprehension in my rural state of Kebbi.

“The youths constitute 35 percent if not more, of the citizens of Kebbi State. And that is the productive class that we are looking at helping to bring them to steer the ship of the state through direct participation and involvement in an all-inclusive government. The youths throughout the country, as you know, have been deprived of the opportunity of taking the front seat on national discussions, Abdullahi added.

He said “they have been sidelined, marginalized and reduced to soothsayers or opera singers. This is a disturbing scenario. And as someone who is just a little over the youth cycle, I can tell you that I will connect with them conveniently because I understand their language.”

Abdullahi said he is exposed to the workings of government and understands the dynamics of party politics.

Abdullahi who assured that he will not disappoint Nigerians, Kebbi State in particular and especially the youth, also pledged that he will revive the Argungu fishing festival if elected.

According to him, the fishing festival attracted 17 African countries and 34 globally recognized dignitaries in 2001 alone, stressing that the glorious days of yore would return when he is elected governor of the agrarian state in 2023.