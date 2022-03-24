2023: Peter Obi Confirms Intention To Run For President, Seeks Blessings

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has announced his intention to run for President in 2023.

Obi made this known when he paid a visit to Anambra State Traditional rulers on Thursday.

He had visited the traditional rulers to seek their blessing and inform them of his intention to pursue his Presidential ambition in the 2023 general election.

The Anambra businessman said, ”My job here is simple. It’s to inform you as my own fathers that I will be contesting, aspiring for the post of President of Nigeria.”

Obi had contested as Vice President in 2019 but his party, the Peoples Democratic Party lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He had also said the next election would determine the future of Nigeria and admonished voters to elect competent and capable politicians who will deliver on their campaign promises.

“This next election will determine the future of Nigeria. It will not go well with Nigerians if the election does not go well. Nigeria is more important than all of us, we must ensure that we build a better place for us all,” Obi said.