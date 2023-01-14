2023 polls: Why I will vote for Tinubu – Actress Toyin Abraham

Famous Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has revealed why the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu may have her vote in the forthcoming election.

Toyin during a live interview on a popular television talk show, Your View, noted that she’s yet to formally announce her choice of candidate, but “I will vote for Tinubu because I love him.”

In her explanation, the filmmaker said, ”Tinubu has been a wonderful man to my people, and I love Asiwaju.”

“I’m speaking about myself. I’ll vote for Tinubu because I love him for the things he has done for my industry. Although I’m yet to decide, I’m just telling you.

“I am speaking for myself Oluwatoyin Abosede Abraham Ajeyemi. I’m not going to use my own interest to lead others. He has been there for people even when they had nothing.

“Let everyone choose whoever they want to vote for. I will not let people use the gender part of me. I’m not going to jeopardise the future of our children because of gender or because I have a colleague there. I will support anyone who supports everybody. Someone that’s competent.”