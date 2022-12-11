2023 presidency: God, human beings are my structures – Peter Obi

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described God as his first structure.

This was as Obi said human beings are his second structure.

He spoke at the first and second convocation ceremonies of the Dominican University in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Obi lamented that the structure within the political circle was that of criminality and underdevelopment.

He insisted that the political structures in Nigeria were responsible for the country’s challenges.

According to Obi: “My number one structure is God, the number two is human being, and you people are my structure because you believe in me and in what I am saying.

“The structure we have today is that of criminality and underdevelopment. These structures have ruined the country.

“So, the question is, do you want to continue with the existing structure or you want a new structure?

“If they say I give unverified statistics, let them come with theirs. They cannot say I give wrong statistics, yet fail to give the right statistics.”

In the past, the former Anambra State governor has been accused of lacking political structures.

Members of other political parties had said Obi can’t win the 2023 presidential election because he lacked the political structure.