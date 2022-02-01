2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze Cautions EFCC Over Okorocha, Others

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of making itself a willing tool towards harassing the people of the South-East out of the 2023 presidential race.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike.

Okwu, who lauded former Imo Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha for joining the presidential race, said it has become a norm for the EFCC to go after the people of the South-East once they showed interest in the presidential race.

The anti-graft agency had on Monday filed a 17-count charge against Okorocha over alleged looting of about N2.9 billion as governor.

Reacting, the OYC advised the EFCC not to return to the ugly days of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo during which the agency was used to intimidate all opposition politicians.

Okwu said “the decision of Senator Rochas Okorocha is welcomed heartily by the entire Igbo youths. We have said it time without number that all the presidential materials from the South-East should make their declarations without further delay. So, we commend Okorocha for taking the bold step and urge him not to relent but to pursue the project vigorously.

“We have no doubt in our mind that he is one of the best materials fit for the office of the President and deserves to be so considered by his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, who must zone the ticket to the South-East if they mean well for this country.”

He warned the EFCC to “stop this needless harassment and intimidation of Igbo politicians simply because of the 2023 general elections. We know the EFCC is acting on a script of a certain politician but we assure them that their evil plot has already crashed like a pack of cards.

“No level of antics will intimidate Ndigbo out of the presidential race which is our turn by every indices. They should leave Okorocha, VON DG, Osita Okechukwu and other Igbo men and women alone.

“Having said this, we assure Owelle Rochas Okorocha that Ndigbo are proud of him and we stand by him; he should not be cowed but stand firm as we all go into this battle to give Ndigbo their deserved place in the Nigerian polity.”