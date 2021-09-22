2023 Presidency: Tinubu Campaigning To Rule Nigeria From London, Omokri Laments

Popular socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has accused Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of campaigning for the presidency even from his sick bed in London.

The ex aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan made the remark in a tweet.

He further accused President Muhammadu Buhari of mis-governing Nigeria from London.

The former presidential aide wondered why Nigeria gained independence from Britain following the actions of Buhari and Tinubu.

He tweeted: “Bola Tinubu is campaigning to govern Nigeria from London. Buhari partially misgoverns Nigeria from London.

“With the reality of this fact, why did we gain independence from Britain only to shackle ourselves with London based despots who are worse than the British?”

Tinubu has been in London for over a month now due to ill-health.

While in London, the former Lagos State governor had played host to several top Nigerian politician including Buhari.

Meanwhile, there are claims that the APC National Leader might contest for the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Against this backdrop, his campaign posters have been sighted in some states including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Despite insinuations, Tinubu is yet to officially make his intention public.