2023 Presidency: Why I May Become Nigeria’s Consensus Candidate – Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has predicted that he might emerge a consensus candidate for the entire country in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking with journalists at his Onitsha GRA residence on Saturday, the presidential aspirant, Peter Obi claimed that he has strong supporters across all political parties in the country.

According to him, he would ensure he consult properly, saying the person who is fit to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari will be picked at the end.

“They didn’t say consensus is from a particular section; it might be consensus for Nigeria, and as we are going round, we shall be discussing everything.

“You never know I might be the consensus candidate. I agree we shall be talking to each other and in the end, we shall find out who is the best for the job,” he said.

Obi urged Nigerians to investigate and interrogate aspirants to uncover their previous achievements and failures, stressing that his antecedents will speak favourably for him.