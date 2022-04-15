2023 Presidential Declaration: Amaechi has answered the call of Nigerians, it’s now left for Nigerians to decide – Eze

The Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium is symbolic to the annals of party politics in Nigeria, especially in the precinct of the political journey of former Rivers Governor, Rt Hon. Chibuike Amaechi has played host to very significant political gatherings that culminated in climacteric turning points and defining moments in the political life and history of the former Rivers Chief-Servant, now Minister of Transportation.

Some eight years ago, December 2013 to be precise, the same 60,000 capacity stadium built during the pendency of his administration was used as a reception point for visiting leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including Gen. Mohammadu Buhari, former Lagos Governor, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, then interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and several others, who had come to show solidarity to Amaechi over the attacks on him, by the Nigerian government under President Goodluck Jonathan. It was the same place Amaechi formally led Rivers people to the APC.

The stadium was also the chosen venue for the 2014 and 2019, APC Presidential rallies and at each gathering, more than a hundred thousand Rivers people would be present to show support for the progressives party and Saturday, April 10, 2022, was no different.

According to a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt by erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze and member of the APC Legacy Projects Media Team, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium was again filled to the brim and overflowed with humans as over a hundred thousand members of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress gathered in earnest to return thanks to God and hear their speak to them ahead of the 2023 general elections and the Transportation Minister did speak – he declared to have yielded to calls from Nigerians across the country and in the diasporas to serve the country as her next President and take out of the brink.

In his declaration message, titled ‘Forward with Courage’, Amaechi said the decision to offer himself to serve the country as Chief Servant did not come lightly but with a strong conviction to tackle the challenges that have held us back as a nation.

Commending the Minister for heeding the calls from Nigerians across the board, Chief Eze said aside from the obvious fact that Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi is eminently stocked with the requisite physical, intellectual and

moral qualities that make a good leader, the Minister represents a blend of pure leadership recipes that make for a global standard public servant of all times.

“I congratulate Amaechi for this bold step and implore Nigerians to rally around him and give him all the necessary support required to win the election to rescue the country and make it the world power that God has designed her to be.”

The party Chief hinted that with the mammoth crowd that graced the event, the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has demonstrated its readiness to sack the clueless administration of Governor Nyesom Wike and the PDP whose administration has destroyed all facets of public life with a backlog of unpaid workers salaries, blatant denial of Pensioners their entitlements, failure to implement the new salary structure approved by the Federal Government for Civil Servants, deliberate stocking of the futures of young people in limbo and leaving Rivers people in squalor without a hint of remorse.

Eze particularly described the PDP administration in Rivers State as a rudderless government that has destroyed the education, Agriculture, Health and all sectors of the State and enslaved his political party members, ridiculously misappropriating the funds of the State to fund Wike’s embarrassing and elusive presidential ambition.

On the condemnation by some misguided elements that the Minister deceived the public by turning the Thanksgiving Service into an event for the declaration of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election, Eze said the idea was a strategy adopted for crowd control.

He said had organizers of the event revealed that the day was set aside for the Minister’s formal declaration, the stadium would have been overflowed thus making crowd control a herculean task. He instead counselled those criticizing the event to see the obvious reasons to praise Amaechi for not toeing the line of making his declaration in front of the TV or issuing a press statement.

“No matter the stand of anybody, Amaechi’s declaration stands unique and outstanding amongst all”.

Titled, “Qualified to Serve,” Chief Eze said the Minister had earlier on, unveiled an 86-page brochure; a book that expresses his belief that the destiny of Nigeria can only be best actualized in the context of one indivisible and united nation.

According to the brochure, “What is required is for us to continue to work towards a nation in which doors of opportunity are open to all our citizens irrespective of ethnicity, creed, class or circumstance.”

On the back page, another quote attributed to the Minister reads, “we must give meaning to democracy so that every Nigerian can find a place and a voice in a land of free men and women. We must deploy our diversity to increase our strength. We must make our streets and highways, and now forests and farmlands, safe again for all Nigerians to fulfil their dreams of a good life so that, together, we can actualize the manifest destiny of this blessed land.”

Page Three of the brochure has the names of the minister boldly printed and translated into English as Chibuike – God is strength; Rotimi – Stand by me; and Amaechi – Who knows tomorrow.

The table of contents covers “Making the Critical Choice; Reasons Why: The competitive advantages of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; First Among Equals; Broad and Deep Experience in Governance; Geopolitical Considerations; Nationalist Outlook; Political Prowess; Personality and Leadership Style; Track Record of Performance; Highlights of Achievements: Rivers State Governor (2007-2015); Highlights of Achievements: Ministry of Transportation (2015 – Date); and Hallmark of Amaechi’s Leadership.

Courage, stamina, and resilience were listed as part of some of the virtues that make Amaechi tower above others.

Eze said the brochure succinctly represents what Nigerians should expect in Amaechi’s presidency.