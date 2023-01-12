2023 presidential election: Vote for me to enjoy democratic dividends – SDP’s Adewole Adebayo to Kano electorate

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo has urged the Nigerian electorate to vote for him as Nigeria’s next leader to enable them to enjoy the resources God created for the country, stressing that he has the plan to address poverty and the insecurity bedeviling the country.

He made this disclosure during a rally in Kano State for the party’s gubernatorial candidate and others contesting on the SDP platform.

He also promised to support Kano State to restore its industrial base as well as facilitate infrastructure development in the state.

“We want to exchange ideas regarding the way Nigeria is going. Whatever way Nigeria wants to go, Kano has a role to play, ” he said.

Adebayo further said: “If the traditional politics of Kano determines where Nigeria is going, then I’m glad to say the country is going a progressive way.”

Prince Adebayo pointed out that Kano people know what they want and they always decide Nigeria’s politics.

He maintained that it was in Kano, MKO Abiola defeated a Kano indigene in a presidential race under the platform of SDP.

“Even in recent primaries conducted by different political parties in Nigeria, Kano delegates showed (the way) the elections want to go,” he said.

In a meeting with stakeholders in the state, the SDP presidential candidate said: “We need to bring new two terminals for passengers and have a new runway at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, (MAKIA), the present one is long overdue, considering the fact that Kano is a mega city and hub for commercial activities.”