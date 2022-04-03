2023: Real Reasons I’m Running For Presidency – Gov Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has disclosed why he wants to become Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Yahaya Bello said he is running for the Presidency because he wants to restore the hope of Nigerians.

This he said would be done by providing guarantees for security, unity and progress.

He spoke at the Eagles Square in Abuja, while officially declaring his intentions to run for the Presidency in 2023.

The governor promised to replicate some of his achievements in Kogi State across Nigeria, if elected president.

According to Bello: “I am running for president because I see a bright light shining at the end of the tunnel for our nation. I am not one of those who always see doom. What God has helped us to do in Kogi state, by the grace of God we will replicate the same in Nigeria.

“We are so blessed as a nation and yet it does not always seem so. I am running to restore hope by providing guarantees for security, unity and progress to all Nigerians.

“Our focus will be proper management of our great diversities, so that it can really be an advantage. We will foster more cooperation and integration amongst citizens and make sure that progress is made steadily across all sectors and indicators.”