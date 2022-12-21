    Login
    Subscribe

    2023: Real reasons Northern APC govs decided to support Tinubu – El-Rufai

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has given reasons why governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the North decided to support the party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

    Nasir El-Rufai
    Nasir El-Rufai

    El-Rufai explained that Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu to ensure unity, fairness, and justice in Nigeria.

    He disclosed this during a town hall meeting with some Northern Christian groups in Kaduna.

    El-Rufai said the Northern governors settled for Tinubu because of his track record when he was the Governor of Lagos State.

    According to El-Rufai: “In the spirit of unity, fairness and justice in the country, after President Buhari’s tenure, it is fair that the Presidency should go to the South.

    See also  Communial Clash: Two Killed In Fresh Plateau Attacks

    “And we converged in Katsina Lodge before Governor Aminu Bello Masari said that among all the presidential candidates, we should go for Ahmed Tinubu because of his track records while he was governor of Lagos.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply