2023: SDP cautions INEC against patronising Oyo State transport system

Mr. Michael Folorunso Lana, the gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against usage of Park Management System (PMS) to transport sensitive and non-sensitive materials during the 2023 general elections.

Lana, a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in the State, gave this warning on Saturday.

InfoStride News recalls that governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State introduced PMS shortly after he proscribed the State chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Lana has, however, cautioned INEC against usage of the PMS to transport both sensitive and non-sensitive materials during the 25th February and 11th March elections.

The SDP candidate made this declaration in a statement made available to the media.

He said that members of PMS cannot be trusted with election materials.

Lana in the statement signed by the Director-General of his campaign committee, Mr. Bola Popoola, that members of the PMS are employees of Makinde.

He added that the PMS officials will not be neutral if sensitive and non-sensitive materials are given to them to be transported during the elections.

Lana said, “We are vehemently opposed to this notion as the said PMS are a creation of the present governor of Oyo State and they were employed by him.

“We are, therefore, resisting in a very loud way any attempt to compromise the 2023 elections by including the PMS members as part of the INEC’s transport team”.