2023: Support My Ambition To Be Nigeria’s President – Tinubu Urges APC Senators

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, wooed the party’s senators to support his 2023 presidential ambition.

InfoStride News had reported that the former Lagos State Governor met with the APC senators at the National Assembly complex on Wednesday.

Tinubu who declared his presidential ambition in January appealed to the lawmakers to back him for the betterment of the entire nation.

According to him, without the support of the lawmakers and other stakeholders of the party, his ambition may suffer set back.

He said, “Why am I here? I came for your counsel, partnership and support. Nigeria has come to a point where we need a change of baton. Mr President is rounding up his second term.

“Election is coming. Our party’s convention is near. I need our party’s presidential ticket. I can’t achieve it by sitting at home. I believe, jointly, we can do it. I hope you can back me successfully for the aspiration of my lifetime ambition.

“Going by the counsel of the wise that says, ‘If you want to go fast, do it alone. If you want to go faster, go together.’ I’m asking for that team support to get me nominated by the party and eventually elected as the President of Nigeria. I urge you to look at my capacity and experience. “