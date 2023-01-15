2023: Supreme Court orders INEC to delineate electoral wards, units in three Warri LGAs

The Supreme Court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to carry out a fresh delineation of electoral wards and units in Warri South West, Warri South and Warri North local government areas of Delta State.

The Apex Court ordered that the delineation be carried out before future elections in the affected areas.

The court made the compelling order while delivering judgment in an appeal filed by Hon. George Timinimi and nine others against INEC in the appeal marked SC/413/2016.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, the Supreme Court stated inter-alia: “By virtue of Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act, I grant relief 3 (a) of the appellants’ claim which is: ‘An order of this Court compelling the defendant, its agents, servants, privies and assigns to conduct a fresh delineation of all that electoral wards/polling units for Warri South West, Warri North and Warri South Local Government Areas of Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State for the purpose of future elections.”

The suit, which gave birth to the judgment, commenced at the Federal High Court, Asaba Judicial Division, on the 28th day of March, 2011, when Hon. George Timinimi & nine others filed an action by way of a writ of summons against INEC for themselves and on behalf of the Ijaws of Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The appellants averred that INEC had not properly delineated wards and units in Warri South West, Warri South and Warri North Local Government Areas of Delta State in tandem with the existing population of the areas, adding that there were fictitious wards and units in existence in the three Warri councils.

They posited that such wards and units were being used as instruments of electoral manipulation and fraud, lamenting that in some cases, areas with high population had fewer wards and units while sparsely populated areas had an undeserved number of wards and units.

They specifically prayed the court for the following reliefs:

“A declaration that the Warri South West, Warri North and Warri South Local Government Areas of Warri Federal Constituency are not yet properly delineated into electoral wards and units by the defendant, its agents, servants, privies and assigns since 1999 till date for the purpose of registration of eligible voters with clearly identifiable wards and units in Delta State.

“A declaration that any further election conducted within the Warri Federal Constituency to wit: Warri South West, Warri South and Warri North Local Government Areas of Delta without proper delineation of appropriate wards/units allocated according to the existing population by the Defendant in this suit is null and void.

“A declaration that Warri Federal Constituency is due for fresh delineation of wards and units in compliance with the statutory and constitutional provisions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They also sought an order of the Court compelling the defendant, its agents, servants, privies and assigns to conduct a fresh delineation of all that electoral wards/polling units for Warri South West, Warri North and Warri South Local Government Areas of Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State for the purpose of future elections.

Also sought was an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, its agents, servants, privies and assigns not to conduct any other election within the Warri Federal Constituency comprising Warri South West, Warri South and Warri North Local Government Areas until a newly updated delineation of wards and units are put in place by the Defendant.

However, the Federal High Court in Asaba and the Court of Appeal, Benin Judicial Division, dismissed the appellants’ case.

Dissatisfied, the appellants, through their Counsel, Mr Eric Omare, appealed to the Supreme Court, which, in its verdict, upturned the judgments of the two lower courts and ordered INEC to carry out fresh delineation of Electoral Wards and Units in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State for the conduct of future elections.