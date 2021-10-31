2023: We Will Focus On Youths As Driving Forces – PDP National Chairman-Elect, Ayu

Newly-elected National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has hinted that the party under his leadership will focus on youths and women inclusiveness to improve the party’s fortunes in the country.

He spoke Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Abuja while addressing Benue delegates and PDP stakeholders at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro after his emergence in the just concluded National Convention of the party.

Senator Ayu explained that young people play pivotal roles in winning elections and urged PDP faithful to reach out to as many as possible, stressing that big names matter but should not be the only alternative in prosecuting elections.

“Let us reach out to everyone. But we’ll particularly focus on youths and emphasise on their inclusion in participation for us to attain our goal. These are a critical part on our drive to reposition the party for future victory,” Ayu told an excited Benue delegation who came to celebrate his victory.

The PDP National Chairman-elect, who emerged through consensus, also described the arrangement as a viable political tool that should be encouraged as it represents unity of purpose and strengthen internal democracy.

The former Senate President who is the third Benue son to become the National Chairman of the PDP, acknowledged the support of Governor Ortom, Senators David Mark, Gabriel Suswam and other stakeholders across the country to his emergence, saying he will not disappoint the confidence reposed in him.

In a remark, Governor Samuel Ortom charged all to take responsibility for taking Nigerians from bottom to top, stressing that it is a worrisome development when kidnappers now snap with their victims without masks and post on social media.

The Governor harped on justice, equity and fairness at all times, saying imposition in whatever form should not have a place in the PDP under the leadership of Senator Ayu.

Senator Gabriel, who represents Benue North East encouraged Benue people to unite and cease from pulling down their leaders and creating unnecessary gulf between leaders in the state, stressing that “it is this unity between myself, the governor and Senator David Mark that ensured that Ayu emerged National chairman.”

Senator Orker Jev, who represents Benue Northwest urged Benue people to rally round the National Chairman to succeed in his new assignment.

State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede in a remark, prayed God to grant the National PDP Chairman a peaceful and successful reign, maintaining that already, many have started making moves to join the PDP.

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Titus Uba and Chairman, House of Representatives Caucus from Benue, Rt Hon Samson Okwu, all pledged support to Senator Ayu to ensure victory in the 2023 polls.

Zonal representatives who spoke at the occasion commended the Governor and other leaders who worked for the emergence of a Benue son as the national chairman of the PDP.