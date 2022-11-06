2023: We will mobilise 40m women for Tinubu – APC chieftain, Betta Edu

APC national women’s leader, Dr Betta Edu has pledged to mobilise 40 million Nigerian women to vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu next year.

She made the pledge when she received a Leadership Woman of the Year Award from Igbere TV, an online platform in Nigeria.

The Award was received on behalf of Edu by Deputy National women leader, Zainab Ibrahim

“We have so far mobilised several millions of women for our principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are targeting beyond 40 million women to vote for him during next year’s presidential election.

“It is time to raise the tempo even higher. as we mobilize 40 million Nigerian women to vote for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice Sen. Kashim Shettima.”

She noted that Tinubu performed exceptionally well when he was governor of Lagos State.

Edu claimed she is certain Tinubu will turn around the fortunes of Nigerians for the better as they build on the achievements of the APC Government in the last 7 years.