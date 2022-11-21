2023: Why Atiku won’t win presidential election – Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has taken a swipe at Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, saying any party that can’t control Lagos, Kano, and Rivers states should forget about the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso disclosed this on Monday at the commissioning of the Mgbutanwo Internal Roads in Emohua, Rivers State, at the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike.

He also criticised some PDP leaders, describing them as rigid and selfish.

He said, “Any party that cannot control two of the three states – Kano, Lagos, and Rivers is out. He (Wike) has been saying it, and people have not taken note of it.

Anyway, by now, with Kwankwaso out of that party and Wike struggling to be there or not to be there, somehow, things are moving, certainly, Lagos is not their own, and one begins to wonder how they will win the election of 2023.”

Recall that Governor Wike and four other aggrieved governors elected on the platform of PDP had kicked against the retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman, leading to the withdrawal of support for Atiku Abubakar.