2023: Why Nigeria may be in danger – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, says the country is on the brink following the statements by the trio of Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and Northern Elders Forum that the unity of Nigeria is negotiable.

Recall that the trio of Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and Northern Elders Forum spoke independently yesterday at a public lecture themed, ‘Nationalism and nation-building in Nigerian history,’ held at Lagos, on the unity of Nigeria being negotiable.

The Northern Elders Forum’s Director of Publicity, Dr Hakeem Ahmed, had said, “Some Nigerian political leaders have said Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable. I don’t know who these people are, but I can tell you they are not of the North and they are not related to the NEF. “Nigeria’s unity is negotiable.

On his part, the President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, said, “Nigerian unity is definitely negotiable and must be re-negotiated for it to stand or survive the test of time.”

However, Fani-Kayode said the statements by Nigeria’s three major ethnic groups revealed that all is not well.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, “When Afenifere, Ohanaeze and the Northern Elders Forum go to a conference, as they did yesterday, & say the unity of Nigeria is negotiable it means we are on the brink. And this just before an election in which each of the 3 largest tribes are presenting candidates? God help us.”