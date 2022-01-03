2023: Why Nigerians Should Support Osinbajo To Succeed Buhari As President – Kawu

A House of Representatives member from Kano, Hafiz Kawu, has said that Vice President Yemi Osibanjo is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Kawu, who served as spokesman to the Vice President on Broadcast Media before contesting for the Tarauni Federal Constituency seat in 2019, stated this at a press conference, Monday in Kano.

He said, “Right now, I can attest to you that Tinubu is yet to say whether he will contest or not, but in the case of the Vice President, already Nigeria statesmen, including former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida have seen a quality in him and have endorsed him for the job”.

The Legislator, hinted that the Vice President has shown clear capabilities and courage in handling Nigeria as seen in his acting capacity in the absence of his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Although he has not declared intention to contest, we are all asking him to come out and certainly we know he will accept the call and go for the presidency.”

“We are sure that with Professor Yemi Osibanjo, Nigeria would be great again as being championed by this government, and one can believe with me that today Nigerians cannot afford dumping APC for any other party.”