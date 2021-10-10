3rd Place Finish At The UEFA Nations League Is Not Worth Fighting For – Courtois

Belgium goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has come out to say that he doesn’t understand the need for a third-place game for the UEFA Nations League. Courtois recently revealed that the match is clearly pointless and should not happen.

According to him, there is really no need for the match on Saturday and finishing 3rd in the Nations League is not worth fighting for.

Thibaut added that the game is more or less a friendly at this point and players shouldn’t have to stress themselves.

His words, “Saturday’s match against Italy is pointless.”

“Being third in the Nations League is pointless. I don’t know why we have to play that match. I’ll take it as a friendly match.”