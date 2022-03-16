4 Minutes Added Time In The MUFC Vs Atletico Madrid Match Was A Joke – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to blast the referees for allowing Atletico Madrid to use time-wasting tactics in the second half of their UCL clash. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact that there was always someone lying on the floor during his team’s defeat was nothing but a joke, and he doesn’t understand how only 4 minutes were added after 90 mins.

Ralf added that the curious refereeing decisions didn’t sit well with him at all, but MUFC must move on.

His words, “It was hard in the second half and always interrupted,”

“There was always somebody lying on the floor. I would also say some curious refereeing decisions. I wouldn’t say they were decisive but at least [the ref] fell too often for those time-wasting antics and four minutes at the end added on was a joke for me.”