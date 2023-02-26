A Carabao Cup Trophy Isn’t Enough For MUFC This Season – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has come out to say that he wants more trophies. He recently revealed this after the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very happy to have won the first trophy of the season tonight, but the players are already looking to add to their collection before the end of this campaign.

Bruno added that a Carabao Cup trophy is simply not enough for a club of MUFC’s size and popularity.

His words, “We have been searching for this moment,”

“I am satisfied now because I get my trophy but I want more.”

“It’s the first trophy of the season but we want more and need more. This is not enough for this club.”