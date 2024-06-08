A Draw Was A Fair Result For South Africa In Uyo – Hugo Broos

South Africa manager, Hugo Broos has come out to say that a draw was a good result vs Super Eagles. He recently reflected on the performance of his team in Uyo, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes it was a fair result in the end because both nations had their chances in front of goal.

Broos added that conceding in the 2nd half after just 2 minutes was a very unlucky moment in the game

His words, “First of all, I think that the result is correct. A draw. We had our chances, Nigeria had their chances.

But I have to congratulate my players. As you know or you don’t know, we had a terrible trip to Nigeria on Wednesday.

We were only in bed at two o’clock on Thursday morning. So we were 20 hours on the way and when you see the mentality in the team today, then I can only be proud of my players.

It was a tough game against a good team but in the first half I think we played fantastic football, we had some chances, we could have scored 2-0. And maybe then the game could have been done,” said the Belgian mentor.

It was a little bit unlucky from our side that after two minutes, in the second half, we received the goal. And then you know that it will be difficult.

But again, we fought for it from the 46th till the 95th minute. And again, I think the result is correct.”

