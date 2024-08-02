A Female Protester Claimed To Be Hungry While Holding A Sachet Of Alcohol – Reno Omokri

Ex-Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to react to the woman holding an empty pot at the Lagos protest ground on August 1.

He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doubts the sincerity of her protest because she was complaining of hunger while holding a sachet of alcohol.

His words,

WOW.

Reno Omokri (born 1974) is a Nigerian author and social media influencer.

Omokri was the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri, a Christian teaching TV show broadcast (for one season) on San Francisco’s KTLN-TV and Detroit’s Impact Network.

As the Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, he was noted for using social media to conduct surveys and draw attention to the projects of the Nigerian Government. In 2011, Omokri called for Nigerians living outside Nigeria, to endorse Jonathan for the 2011 elections. Omokri was a signatory of a letter by a group known as G 57 that called for the resignation of Yar’adua.

Reno Omokri successfully supported a campaign to unfollow Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Twitter. His campaign #UnfollowBuhari, led to a 100,000 drop in the Nigerian President’s Twitter following in just 3 hours.