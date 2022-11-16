A Football Country Should Be Hosting The World Cup, Not Qatar – LVG

Netherlands manager, Louis van Gaal has come out to question the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Qatar is a really small country that is not known to be a football nation, so he expects them to lack what it truly takes to host the world for a tournament like this.

He, however, praised the organization and facilities in the Gulf state.

His words, “You have to play in football countries,”

“The aim of Fifa was, at that time, to develop countries and therefore we play here.”

“But football countries have more experience with everything and you can also stimulate other countries in another way, the right way.”

“This is also a small country. My family and friends have a lot of difficulties to find a place,”

“But the organisation and the pitches and everything, the facilities, are very good.”