A Wife Material Has High Relevance, She Doesn’t Claim High Maintenance – Reno Omokri

Ex Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to list ten characteristics of a wife material. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the reality he agrees with is that a wife material is supposed to be cooperatively submissive and not stupidly submissive.

Reno added that a wife material should also have high relevance, not high maintenance.

His words, ”10 Characteristics Of a Wife Material

* Gives you love, not romance

* She has high relevance, but is not high maintenance

* She has an independent, legal and provable income

* Her relationship does not break when you are broke

* She knows how to pray, play, slay and stay

* Encourages you to save money by cooking, instead of frequently taking her on romantic restaurant dates

* She is cooperatively submissive, not stupidly submissive

* She shares your religious, ethical and moral values

* She is willing to confront you when you are wrong

* She makes an effort to get along with your friends and family.”

WOW.

Bemigho Reno Omokri (born 1974) is an author and lawyer. Omokri was the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri, a Christian teaching TV show broadcast (for one season) on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network. He is the founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, and has produced a series of short films in the U.S.

He is the pastor of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California and Abuja. He is also known for using social media to project the Gospel. Omokri continues to write articles for major newspapers (mainly political OpEd and Christian material).

On August 17, 2017, the Department of State Security attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja but failed. Three days after the failed arrest attempt, the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress, named Omokri, along with former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governors Nyesom Wike and Willie Obiano as some of those showing “hatred, narrow-mindedness and meanness” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was one of three spokesmen to the former President, and is credited with pioneering the use of social media for political purposes in Nigeria.