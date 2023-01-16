Aaron Ramsdale Disrespected Tottenham Fans – Richarlison

Tottenham striker, Richarlison has come out to explain why he snubbed a handshake from Gabriel Martinelli and clashed with Aaron Ramsdale in the North London derby. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he did not shake Gabriel Martinelli’s hands after the game because he felt he was diving a lot, but he plans to apologize later.

Richarlison added that he also did not like how Ramsdale was celebrating in front of Spurs fans because that was very disrespectful.

His words, “I’d like to apologise to Martinelli, I told him he was diving a lot, so I didn’t shake his hand. Also with [Gabriel] Magalhaes I told him they were stopping play all the time, I just said, ‘let’s play’.”

“What I really didn’t like was their goalkeeper. He was celebrating in front of our fans, that’s a disrespect to our fans. He should have celebrated with their fans.”