Abia House of Assembly Confirms ABSIEC Chairman and Members Amid Legislative Activity

The Abia State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of the Chairman and several members of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), following nominations made by Governor Alex Otti.

This development was formally announced during a plenary session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Augustine Okezie.

During the session, Professor George Chima was officially confirmed as the Chairman of ABSIEC. Alongside him, the House also confirmed Dr. Kelechi Okere, Joseph Uzoma Akara, Nkemdirim Kalu, and Bertha Ehumadu as members of the state’s electoral commission.

These appointments mark a significant step forward in the preparation for upcoming electoral activities in the state, ensuring that the electoral body is well-staffed and ready to fulfil its mandate.

However, not all nominees were present for the screening. The Deputy Speaker announced that two other nominees, Ekele Queen Ahuchogu and Onyemauche Elekwe, were absent during the session.

Their confirmation will be deferred until they appear before the House at a later date.

In addition to the ABSIEC appointments, the House also confirmed Mrs Eke Ngozi Ogbonnaya-Ugwo as the Auditor General of Abia State.

Her confirmation is seen as a crucial move to strengthen the state’s auditing processes, ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

Beyond the confirmations, the Abia State House of Assembly engaged in other legislative activities, including the passage of a significant financial bill.

The House passed into law H.A.B.21: The Abia State 2024 Appropriation Virement Bill.

This bill authorises the reallocation of funds within the 2024 Abia State Budget, amounting to a total of One Hundred and Seventy-One Billion, Seventy-Four Million, Six Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty-Five Naira (N171,074,664,965.00).

This reallocation is intended to enhance the services of the government of Abia State for the fiscal year ending on 31st December 2024.

The passage of the Virement Bill highlights the legislative body’s active role in adjusting the state’s financial allocations to meet evolving needs and priorities.

Virement, which involves the transfer of funds from one part of the budget to another, is a common legislative tool used to ensure that resources are effectively distributed to areas of greatest need.

In this instance, the substantial sum reallocated indicates a strategic shift in the state’s financial planning, aiming to address emerging challenges and improve public services.

The confirmation of the ABSIEC members is particularly significant as it underscores the Assembly’s commitment to ensuring that the electoral process in Abia State is conducted with integrity and fairness.

With the 2024 local government elections on the horizon, the composition of ABSIEC is critical to maintaining public confidence in the electoral system.

The presence of experienced individuals such as Professor George Chima and the newly confirmed members is expected to bolster the commission’s capability to manage the electoral process efficiently.

Meanwhile, the confirmation of Mrs Ogbonnaya-Ugwo as Auditor General is a key development in the state’s efforts to enhance governance and financial oversight.

Her role will involve ensuring that government expenditures are properly audited and that financial irregularities are promptly addressed.

This appointment aligns with Governor Otti’s broader agenda of promoting transparency and accountability within the state government.

The Abia State House of Assembly’s activities during this plenary session reflect a proactive approach to governance, with a focus on strengthening institutional frameworks and ensuring that the state’s resources are managed effectively.

As the Assembly continues its work, the confirmed officials will be expected to contribute significantly to the state’s development through their respective roles.

The legislative actions taken by the House, particularly in confirming key appointments and passing crucial financial legislation, are essential steps in the ongoing efforts to improve governance in Abia State.

These developments are likely to have a lasting impact on the state’s political and financial landscape, setting the stage for a more transparent and efficient government in the years to come.